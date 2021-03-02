19 JPS schools to reopen for in-person learning Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the City of Jackson makes progress in restoring water pressure across the city, several schools are able to open in the Jackson Public School District.
The District said they are beginning to see an improvement in schools previously with low or no water pressure.
There are 19 schools with adequate water pressure that will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, March 2. Schools that will be open Tuesday, March 2 include:
1. Baker Elementary
2. Bates Elementary
3. Casey Elementary
4. Capital City Alternative School
5. Green Elementary
6. Lake Elementary
7. McLeod Elementary
8. Obama Magnet Elementary
9. Spann Elementary
10. Wells APAC (Power)
11. Bailey APAC Middle
12. Cardozo Middle
13. Kirksey Middle
14. Northwest Middle
15. Callaway High
16. Lanier High
17. Murrah High
18. Provine High
19. REAP
ALL OTHER JPS SCHOOLS WILL CONTINUE VIRTUAL LEARNING ONLY UNTIL THE WATER PRESSURE HAS IMPROVED.
Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools. Staff members continue to monitor the water pressure at all schools and we will adjust our plans as needed.
Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations (https://bit.ly/3uegMyG). Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.
