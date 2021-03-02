Jackson City Council approves taking steps to declare Woodrow Wilson gas station a nuisance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A gas station that has been temporarily shut down for code violations could soon be shut down permanently.
Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved authorizing the city to take legal action against the owners and operators of the Jasco gas stations, to shut them down under the city’s nuisance ordinance.
The measure, which was introduced by Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes, was approved unanimously.
According to the resolution, the store “has been operating in a manner where the Jackson Police Department has responded to numerous calls for service for various criminal activity,” and that “it is in the best interests of the citizens that the city legal department be given authority to proceed with the institution of legal action against the owners and operators ... as a nuisance.”
The decision came a day after the council learned that the Jasco at 1038 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave. had been shut down temporarily due to code violations.
“The action taken to date was in response to fire and electrical code violations, which led to the revocation of their certificate of occupancy and (the) condemnation of the existing gas station structure itself,” she said.
Hillman said the code violations could not be used in the efforts to shut the business down under Jackson’s nuisance statutes.
Acting City Attorney Monica Allen said that the measure, if approved by the council, would give the city the legal authority to shut down the gas station permanently if the efforts to address code violations there do not.
“(We) already began working with JPD to get the adequate information necessary to proceed statutorily,” she said.
In the meantime, Hillman said the city is working with the owners of the station to address code violations.
Said Hillman, “The convenience store is closed to code violations and will be closed until those violations are solved.”
