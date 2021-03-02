Groundbreaking for Phase 3 East Metro Parkway project

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rainy weather Monday, was not enough to stop Rankin County officials from moving forward with the next phase of the East Metro Parkway.
Equipped with hardhats and shovels, a host of city officials including the mayors of Brandon, Pearl and Flowood were on hand to signal the beginning of Segment 3 of the East Metro Parkway.
It will ultimately connect the city of Flowood, with a roadway cutting through Pearl and Brandon, connecting directly to Interstate-20.
Mayors of both Brandon and Pearl praised the cooperative effort.
Brandon Mayor Butch Lee “So, it has been a collaborative effort and we need more. It’s kind a getting to where it’s only way to get things done; a lot of people working towards the same goal, which is kinda the story of Brandon, Flowood and Pearl, we’re all working together. That’s the key to Rankin County.”
Pearl Mayor Jake Windham said,”It’s a testament that the things that we get done in Rankin County, because we’re able to work together. We have a project meeting every quarter, where your mayors, your supervisors, your sheriff and your legislative delegation comes together and we try to get on the same page. So this is just the by-product of living in Rankin County, doing things right.”
And for the first time, Mayor Lee said the Mississippi Department of Transportation has committed funds to the project for a portion the state agency will be handling.
