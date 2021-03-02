‘Go on back to ya Ho bafs:’ Former Jackson Mayor gets candid on city’s latest water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mayor Tony Yarber is speaking out on the City of Jackson’s latest water crisis.
As some residents go into week three without running water, Yarber insinuated that this situation could have been prevented.
In a Facebook post, Yarber said that the City Council and then Governor Phil Bryant did nothing when he declared a state of emergency on the City’s infrastructure in 2015.
He wrote: “Y’all remember when I declared an emergency for the City’s water infrastructure in 2015? You remember... the one the City Council overturned and the then Governor didn’t act on and most of y’all laughed at?? Oh ok. Welp...go on back to ya Ho bafs.”
In 2015, several pump failures occurred at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, forcing residents to conserve water. This was just one of many water system failures during Yarber’s tenure.
Yarber was heavily criticized for a contract with Siemens inked in 2013 that resulted in a faulty water meter and billing system.
The new water meters were installed that caused extremely high water bills for some residents while others received no bills for months at a time.
In February of 2020, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that the city reached a $90 million settlement with Siemens regarding the faulty system. The city alleged that the company inflated costs by reselling meters.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.