First Alert Forecast: cloudy, breezy & rainy Tuesday; brighter Wednesday

TUESDAY: Clouds, rain showers will hang around the area through the day with temperatures hovering in the 40s to near 50 through the day. Rainy periods will gradually fade through Tuesday evening as the area of low pressure slowly moves farther east. An additional inch of rain can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY: The system that brought the rain to start the week will exit quickly through Wednesday morning – going from morning clouds to sunshine with highs in 60s by the afternoon hours. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the 30s to near 40.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure briefly moves back into the region Thursday as temperatures returns to near-to-above average levels in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another quick moving system will yield a few showers late Friday – exiting in time for a mostly dry weekend. Expect seasonable highs this weekend in the 60s; 70s return through next week.
