Cash, drugs seized in Hinds Co.; 9 arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine people and lots of drugs and weapons are off the street after Hinds County deputies responded to shots fired at Highland Hills Apartments Monday.
Investigators say as soon as they arrived at the apartments on North Hill Parkway, they saw people several people running.
Then inside, several people were hiding in a bedroom, investigators say.
In all, nine people were arrested and narcotics investigators found several guns, ammunition, narcotics, prescription medication, and cash.
As a result of the investigation, several arrests were made and charges filed:
1. Amber Clark, 22 of Jackson- Trafficking marijuana while in possession of a firearm, trafficking amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance (THC) with intent while in possession of a firearm.
2. Corey Proctor, 22 of Brandon- Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.
3. Jaisah Hawkins, 19 of Brandon- Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.
4. Desmond McCoy, 21 of Brandon- Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.
5. Toriannio Collier, 22 of Brandon- Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.
6. William McClinton, 21 of Pearl- Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.
7. Javarius Spann, 21 of Brandon- Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.
8. Jeremy Carlisle, 19 of Brandon- Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.
9. Toriano Collier, 31 of Brandon- Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm.
As a result of the investigation, several seizures were made:
- Marijuana-Approx. 5 lbs.
- Amphetamine (Schedule II)-30 mg 1,165 Dosage Units
- Xanax (Schedule II)-352 Dosage Units
- THC Sour Infused Gushers 4.1 Oz
- THC Cheetos Puff 4.8 Oz
- THC Hot Cheetos 4.0 Oz
- THC Magic Boom Bars 12 Oz
- THC Animal Mintz 880 mg
- 10 handguns
- 1 rifle
- Several weapon magazines and high-capacity magazines.
- Several rounds of different caliber ammunition (Approx. 400).
- US Currency ($3,000.00)
