Worker killed by 18-wheeler in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A worker is dead after an accident at a fertilizer storage facility.
Yazoo City Police said that one person was killed around 8pm Friday night at J&J Bagging.
Workers were unloading a truck when one of them was run over by an 18 wheeler.
Yazoo City PD said the incident appears to be an accident but it is still under investigation.
The deceased person’s name isn’t being released at this time. An autopsy will be done to confirm the cause of death.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.