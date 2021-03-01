Woodrow Wilson gas station closed due to code violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A gas station Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes had hoped to declare a nuisance has been temporarily closed for code violations.
On Thursday, a city of Jackson task force conducted a joint operation at the Jasco gas station at 1038 W. Woodrow Wilson Ave.
Following the investigation, the store was closed due to several code violations, according to Planning Director Jordan Hillman.
“We revoked occupancy and condemned the structure,” Hillman said at the council’s Monday work session. “The convenience store is closed to code violations and will be closed until those violations are solved.”
The news comes weeks after the store was the scene of a deadly robbery and after Stokes presented an ordinance to declare the Jasco a nuisance and to close it.
On Feb. 12, Stokes presented an ordinance to close the store, saying the store has been the site of numerous murders and criminal activity over the years,” and that it is the duty of the city to protect residents “whose lives are placed in danger by the operation of this business.”
Hillman said she was in conversations with the owner of the station, as well as the owner of the adjoining liquor store, which also had some code violations.
She told the council that the task force is looking at other convenience stores in the city as well.
At its meeting Tuesday, Stokes is expected to introduce a second measure to authorize the city’s legal department to institute legal action against the owner of the Jasco stations on Bailey Ave and Woodrow Wilson.
