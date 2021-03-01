Jackson Public Works Director: ‘We did not expect this to happen’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials were visibly exhausted when they spoke Monday afternoon regarding the city’s ongoing water crisis.
Two weeks after winter weather ripped across the state, crippling the city’s water system, officials say they are still working to restore water to parts of South Jackson.
“I do want to stress that we are doing everything that we can,” Public Works Director Charles Williams said. “We did not expect this to happen and we are dealing with the aftermath of it.”
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba worked to quell residents’ concerns saying that the city was “doing everything we’re humanly capable of” to restore water.
He also offered a list of locations where people could continue to pick up potable and non-potable water.
Williams said he was concerned that residents in the Forest Hills and Brookleigh areas, as well as other pockets in the city, were still without water.
Meanwhile, city crews are having to deal with additional water main breaks as pressure is restored in the system.
“We’re doing that every day. We will do that until we get that completed,” Williams said, referring to breaks. “We had 80 calls for breaks through our 311 offices. We have repaired around 50 of those. We have about 29 that are unconfirmed.”
The city is currently considering bringing in private contractors to assist with water breaks if needed. Public Works has brought in vendors to help with restoring operations at water treatment plants.
So far, breaks have been repaired by city crews. He was planning to meet with workers Monday afternoon to determine if additional help is needed.
Williams would not give a timeline on when the water would be restored but said he hoped service would be restored to the remaining areas in the “next couple of days.”
He hesitated to give an exact date, saying “The one thing I don’t want to do is give false information,” the public works director said. “That’s the difficult part of it is we know people are suffering and they want it on now.”
Williams said when water is fully restored depends on when pressure is back up and stabilized in the system.
“The narrative we wanted to present upfront was the reason why we needed to get up to a certain PSI. It was because the plants are designed to push water from O.B. Curtis at the reservoir to areas down south,” Williams explained. “In order to achieve that, we need to be consistent with pressure.
“That has been a struggle for us over the last couple of weeks.”
Currently, the system is maintaining about 84 PSI or pounds of water per-square-inch.
Williams said the pressure needed to be up to 90 consistently at Curtis for water to be restored to all customers.
Pressure in the system dropped because operations at the plant were crippled by the winter storms.
Two rounds of storms came through two weeks ago, bringing with it below-freezing temperatures and dropping the surface temperatures at the reservoir.
Because of those temperatures, the pumps and water screens at the plant froze up, meaning that little water was bringing brought into the plant to be treated.
Because of that problem, the pressure at O.B. Curtis fell to 37 PSI.
“System got so far down, and we got behind, and we’re now playing catch-up,” Williams said.
He likened it to starting a lawnmower that hasn’t been started in a while. “You prime it and it will start and then go off. We’re trying to prime it and get it going.”
Residents can pick up non-potable water at these locations:
- Forest Hill High School, 2607 Raymond Rd.
- Raines Elementary, 156 N. Flag Chapel Rd.
- Callaway High, 601 Beasley Road
- Provine High, 2400 Robinson St.
- New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 140 Maple St.
- Walton Elementary, 3200 Bailey Ave.
- Davis Road Park, 5901 Terry Rd.
Bottled water can be picked up at these locations:
- Forest Hill High School
- Provine High
- New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
- Davis Road Park
Bottled water also will be available at Metrocenter Mall beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, and will continue while supplies last.
