Visit Jackson CEO tapped for national board position

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A national travel board now has local representation.
The U.S. Travel Association recently announced that Rickey Thigpen had joined its national board of directors.
Thigpen is currently president and chief executive officer of Visit Jackson, the city’s tourism board.
He will serve two years and assist the USTA executive team and elected officers in expanding the group’s engagement with businesses and organizations.
USTA is a national nonprofit group that represents more than 1,100 organizations in the travel industry, according to its website.
