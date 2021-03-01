USM-Mississippi St. baseball game bumped to Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss, (WDAM) - Tuesday’s Mississippi State University-University of Southern Mississippi baseball game at Trustmark Park in Pearl has bumped back a day because of impending inclement weather.
The game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The forecast is calling for the likely possibility of heavy rain Tuesday night. Both schools agreed to reschedule the game.
Tickets for the originally-scheduled Tuesday night game will be honored Wednesday.
USM (4-3) won two-of-three games over the weekend with the University of Connecticut, while fifth-ranked State (4-2) rallied in the ninth inning twice to take the final two games of a weekend series from Tulane University.
