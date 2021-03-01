USM-Mississippi St. baseball game bumped to Wednesday

The Tuesday, March 2nd MSU vs USM College Baseball Showdown scheduled to be played at Trustmark Park will be moved to Wednesday, March 3 at 6pm. After careful monitoring of the approaching weather system with a forecast of heavy rain for Tuesday night, both schools have agreed that it will be best for the teams and fans to reschedule the game from Tuesday to Wednesday at 6p.m. Ticketholders will be able to use their same tickets for the Wednesday night game at 6:00 p.m. at Trustmark Park.