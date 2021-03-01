Suspects in stolen vehicle crash into Ridgeland officer

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Two adults and a teen from Houston, Texas, are charged with motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
Ridgeland PD responded at 3 a.m. on Feb. 26, to Hillcrest Way and Timbercrest after a homeowner reported that three individuals were stealing a vehicle from the driveway of their home.
Officers quickly arrived in the area and encountered two people in a stolen Chevrolet pick up which was attempting to leave the neighborhood.
The suspect accelerated past one patrol unit and struck another Ridgeland police department vehicle head on.
Fortunately, no officers were injured in the crash.
There was a brief foot chase that resulted in two suspects being taken into custody.
Another vehicle was stopped around the area where a third suspect was identified.
No names have been revealed for the three suspects; however, their ages range from 24, 20, and 17.
