Suspects denied bond after mass shooting in Claiborne Co.

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods identified the victims and suspects of this weekend’s mass shooting at the Wilson Lounge.
Two people were killed in the shooting: 21-year-old Gerraneisha Gibson and 23-year-old Justin Marshall. Eight others were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained during the shooting.
Three suspects appeared in court Monday and were all denied bond.
Rashad Thompson, Warren Young and James Williams are charged with two counts of murder and five counts of aggravated assault according to Goods.
A fourth suspect, Jermaine Boyd, is in the hospital. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Two people who were originally listed as suspects have since been released from custody.
More arrests are still expected to come. Anyone with information is asked to contact 601-437-5161.
