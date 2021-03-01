Search continues in Pascagoula for man believed to have drowned

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The search continues in Pascagoula for a man authorities believe drowned on Sunday.
Recovery and dive teams began searching Yazoo Bayou, which is just across from the pier at Pascagoula Point Park, on Sunday after the man’s boat was found unmanned around 3 p.m.
Authorities took control of the vessel and pulled it back to shore. Once on land, police say the boat owner’s truck was found in the parking lot at the Point unlocked with his cell phone and other personal items.
Police said the man was seen on surveillance video launching his boat, but it appears he lost control of the vessel and it floated away. He then went to his truck and put his personal items inside before attempting to swim across the bayou to the boat.
Police said he was last seen on video going underwater and never resurfacing. Authorities have ruled it as an accidental drowning.
The Jackson County Sheriff Department’s flotilla, as well as boats from Pascagoula Police, Department of Marine Resources, and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting in the recovery effort to find the man’s body. As of 8 a.m. Monday, crews were still out searching. The man’s name has not yet been released by authorities.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.