Reyes plates six runs as JSU sweeps UAPB

JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State baseball team defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17-11 and completed a series sweep Sunday afternoon from Bob Braddy Field.
The Tigers scored in their part of the first frame and then came through with a seven-run second inning.
Marcus Atterberry, Tyler Jones, and Marshal Luiz each reached base. Then Chevy Dorris, CJ Newsome, and Chandler Dillard drew walks and JSU led 4-0.
After a pitching change, Wesley Reyes doubled to left field to clear the bases. Luiz later drew another bases-loaded walk and the Tigers led 8-0. Reyes, batting from the 4th spot in the lineup finished 3-for-4, added six RBI, scored three runs and drew a pair of walks. He also homered to left field in the third inning.
Although he didn’t pick up a hit, Dillard added three RBI. Equon Smith finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and drew three walks and picked up a pair of steals. As a team, the Tigers (3-4) pounded out nine hits for 15 runs, but also drew 22 walks.
The Tigers were busy on the base paths and Jatavious Melton, Devontae Rhodes, Smith, Reyes, and Dorris each stole bases.
Preseason SWAC Pitcher of the Year Nikelle Galatas earned the win. The Los Angeles native tossed 4 2/3 innings and scattered five hits and fanned five batters. Ryan Jackson later entered in relief and threw 3 1/3 frames and struck out four batters and allowed no walks.
For the series, JSU outscored UAPB (0-4) 39-18. JSU returns to action Wednesday at Ole Miss with a first pitch set for 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.