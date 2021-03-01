Portions of Jackson remain without water, crisis makes national headlines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some people in Jackson are waking up Monday without water, nearly two weeks after the Winter storm.
The areas without water are mainly in West and South Jackson.
Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams says the city is trying to get enough water pressure to fill the city’s storage tanks, which will allow water to flow to those homes.
Over the weekend, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared on a water-crisis panel on CNN, along with the mayor of San Antonio, Texas.
The mayors discussed the water woes affecting schools, families, and businesses in each city, caused by a powerful Winter storm.
The city still remains under a boil water notice, which means you should boil your water before drinking it.
The city is also asking those who have running water to conserve it until everyone’s water is restored.
