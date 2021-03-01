Phone lines open for Jackson COVID-19 vaccination day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Individuals can start calling now to sign up for an appointment for Jackson’s long-awaited COVID-19 vaccination day slated for March 6.
“This is our attempt to vaccinate 2,000 individuals across the city,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a Monday press conference.
State guidelines with respect to eligibility will be followed, meaning that appointments are open to individuals 65 and older, individuals 18 and 64 years with pre-existing conditions, first-responders, and teachers.
The event will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex.
Social distancing and masks will be required.
No one will be allowed entry to the event without an appointment.
Phone lines are open 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Friday.
For more information or to make an appointment, call:
- (601) 446-3778
- (601) 446-3566
- (601) 960-6648
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.