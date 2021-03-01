New Orleans Pelicans donating two truckloads of bottled water to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is getting some much-needed help from the Big Easy.
The New Orleans Pelicans are donating bottled water for residents as the city enters week three of an ongoing water crisis.
A spokesperson with the Pelicans said that two truckloads will be delivered within 24 hours and distribution of the cases of bottled water will be handled by the City of Jackson.
Weeks after winter weather ripped across the state, crippling the city’s water system, officials say they are still working to restore water to parts of South Jackson.
