New Hope Baptist Church to hold vaccination event Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Hope Baptist Church, Jackson, MS has partnered with Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) and others to improve access to the COVID vaccine to their eligible members and to the community.
A COVID vaccine event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please contact New Hope Baptist Church at 601-366-7002 to schedule an appointment for this special event.
As of March 1, 2021, the MSDH has broadened COVID vaccine eligibility requirements to include teachers, staff, and employees in K-12, preschool, or childcare settings. Eligibility also includes public safety personnel such as law enforcement, public safety, fire services, and emergency management officials.
Persons age 65 and older and adults age 16 and older with a high-risk chronic health condition continue to be included as COVID vaccine candidates.
Vaccines are limited at this special event. Call today at 601-366-7002 to schedule your appointment.
