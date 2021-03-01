Mississippi State, Ole Miss baseball remain in the top five

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State and Ole Miss baseball continue to dominate the competition.
Both teams have been ranked top five in the country for two consecutive weeks.
While Ole Miss fell from the number one seed after two losses this week, Mississippi State climbed to number three after an impressive 4-1 record.
These two powerhouses have a chance to stay in the top five with a light schedule coming up.
Neither team will be playing against top 25 competition in their next ten matchups.
