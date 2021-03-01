Missing Mississippi woman’s car found abandoned in Texas

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas. (WMC) - Authorities are searching for a Mississippi woman missing since last week.
Rachael Ann Wallace, 32, of Southaven, Mississippi was reported missing Friday, Feb. 26 by her family and friends after they were unable to find her.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, Wallace’s car was found abandoned in Panola County, Texas.
According to police reports, her phone last pinged in Shreveport, Louisiana, Friday night.
Authorities are urging anyone with information on Wallace’s whereabouts to contact the Panola County Texas Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333.
