Mayor to seek legislative support to use one-percent funds on water needs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he plans to bring forward an emergency item before the city council Tuesday to seek legislative support to use one-percent infrastructure monies on water needs.
The news comes as the city struggles to restore water pressure to customers following the February winter storms.
The resolution would be needed to support local and private legislation to allow the city to use one-percent monies to make improvements to its dilapidated water system.
Currently, water and sewer expenditures using infrastructure tax monies are not permitted under the one-percent master plan.
The tax is governed by a one-percent oversight panel that determines how Jackson can spend one-percent revenues. Under state statute, the commission is responsible for drawing up a master plan and ensuring that all one-percent expenditures are in line with it.
The commission opted not to fund water and sewer expenses because the city had a separate enterprise fund to cover those costs. The enterprise fund is generated by water and sewer collections.
That fund, though, went nearly bankrupt a few years ago due to complications from the Siemens contract.
Commissioners have allocated one-percent dollars for water/sewer over the years, including millions to help cover water main repairs after the last winter storms devastated the system in January 2018. That year, some 300 breaks were reported systemwide.
Voters overwhelmingly approved implementing the one-percent tax in 2014 as part of a ballot referendum.
Since then, the assessment has generated nearly $97 million.
The tax is placed on most sales transactions in the city limits. Revenues from it can be used solely for infrastructure improvements.
It brings in about $14 million a year and will be in place for 20 years unless extended by the state legislature.
The council meets Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Jackson City Hall.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.