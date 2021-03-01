Man pleads guilty after child pornography found during traffic stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Wesson man pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves to possession of child pornography.
Gunner Speed faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled on June 3, 2021.
Investigators say he was found having over 150 pictures and videos of minors having sex on his phone after being stopped by Flowood Police Department for a traffic violation on Nov. 15, 2019.
Homeland Security Investigations and FPD are both investigating this case.
