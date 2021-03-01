Madison Co. officials wary about taking over Canton elections

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County officials are seeking an attorney general’s opinion before taking over Canton’s 2021 municipal elections.
The city petitioned the county to take over the elections in February, in part, citing the federal fraud charges were brought against city officials following the 2017 races.
On Monday, the board directed board attorney Mike Espy to seek an opinion from the state attorney general to determine if the county could hire a private firm to run the elections, with some board members saying they want to wash their hands of it.
“I’m very concerned about getting involved at all in the city of Canton when it comes to politics and running their election,” Ward 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen said. “Hopefully, we can come up with another option that will not involve the board of supervisors.”
District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter had concerns, saying that the county shouldn’t get into what appears to be a spat between city leaders.
“If they need better training, we could do that. If they need resources, we could do that,” he said. “But (because of) infighting, I don’t see that as being our responsibility.”
The county will not take over the city’s Democratic or Republican primaries, which are slated for April but could be required to take over the general election per state statute.
The board’s decision comes as numerous lawsuits are already being brought regarding the 2021 Democratic primaries.
At the heart of the matter is the legitimacy of the city’s Democratic executive committee.
The Democratic executive committee oversees the Democratic primary and qualifies candidates to run in the race.
Right now, there are two Democratic committees in Canton, one that is chaired by John Scanlan, and another chaired by Natwassie Truly, the wife of Canton Mayor William Truly.
However, a qualifying list submitted to Canton City Clerk Debra Brown by the Truly committee shows that all candidates are qualified to seek office. That list was also signed by Democratic committee member Marion Freeman.
Meanwhile, two other qualifying candidate lists are also circulating, including one submitted to the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s office by City Clerk Debra Brown. That list disqualifies Colby Walker, who is seeking the Ward 1 seat as a Democrat.
The Scanlan committee removed Esco and Brown based on residency requirements. Gilkey was taken off for failing to appear/attest before the city clerk, according to a copy of a letter Scanlan sent to Circuit Clerk Anita Wray.
Esco’s residency was previously challenged by the committee in 2017. Esco voluntarily dismissed that case in June 2020.
William and Natwassie Truly’s candidacies are also being challenged on residency requirements. Meanwhile, Walker was being challenged on two fronts: one for not submitting paperwork in a timely manner, and one for not stating his party affiliation on qualifying documents.
Esco, Brown and Gilkey argue their constitutional rights were violated when they were disqualified without a hearing.
“Had the committee requested, or had it conducted the statutorily required hearing, Petitioner Esco could have provided additional irrefutable evidence of his residency,” Esco’s attorney writes.
Esco, Brown and Gilkey are seeking injunctive relief and to have their names added back to the ballot.
Those cases will go before Judge Lamar Pickard on Thursday, March 4 in Madison County Circuit Court.
Meanwhile, William and Natwassie Truly and Colby Walker have filed a separate suit against Scanlan, the “Legitimate Canton Municipal Democratic Election Commission” and City Clerk Debra Brown.
In their suit, the three say that were not notified by Scanlan of any intent to disqualify them, a violation of their First and 14th Amendment rights.
They are asking for a temporary restraining order against Scanlan and are asking that their names appear on the Democratic ballot.
“Allowing absentee ballots to be distributed without their names, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (with a corresponding high number of voters using these ballots), will effectively deprive plaintiffs of a fair opportunity to run for election,” their attorney writes.
The deadline to qualify for the election was Feb. 5. Absentee voting began on Monday, March 1. However, absentee ballots have yet to be printed by the circuit clerk’s office because of the surrounding controversy.
In his suit, the mayor also claims that the Canton Board of Aldermen attempted to subvert the rights of the Democratic committee by asking Madison County to take over municipal elections.
On Feb. 2, the board approved asking the county to do so, citing problems with the previous elections.
Truly vetoed the decision, but it was overridden by board members at a subsequent meeting.
The mayor argues that the city has no authority to “circumvent the statutory duties and responsibilities of a Municipal Democratic Executive Committee whose primary function is to govern and be in charge of primary elections.”
He also calls into question why Walker was notified that he was notified of his disqualification to run on the city of Canton letterhead. Court records indicate that then-City Clerk Allyson Majors was directed to send the letter by City Attorney Kimberly Banks.
“Ms. Banks is not a member of the ... Democratic executive committee, nor does she represent the party.”
The three go on to state that Walker was not notified as to why he was disqualified or given a chance to appeal, as required under state statute.
Court records go on to say that Walker submitted his payment to run after the qualifying deadline, something that Truly argues is disputed by video from the city clerk’s office.
The video, according to the complaint, shows Walker paying his $10 fee on January 21, 2021. However, “a photo page copy of Mr. Walker’s MoneyGram with the time stamp of 5:15 p.m. Feb 5. 2021″ in an effort to disqualify the candidate.
“Obviously, the makers of the document were unaware of the existence of the Jan. 21, 2021 video,” the complaint states. “Without the video of the activities of Mr. Walker ... he would have no ability to respond to the will and might of the board of aldermen.”
