Lumumba ready to bring ZoOceanarium contract back to council

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he is ready to bring the city’s zoo management back to the council for consideration.
The city has tapped the ZoOceanarium Group to take over management of the Jackson Zoological Park.
The mayor brought forth a draft contract of the agreement in December, where council members raised several concerns, including why ZoOceanarium would not be required to obtain AZA accreditation.
AZA is the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The agency offers what is considered to be the gold standard of accreditation for zoos and aquariums in the U.S. and across the globe.
“We are prepared to bring them back before you,” he said. “There were some revisions we had. Like in other contracts, we had, there have been some outside commentators that have said things ... we wanted that be cleared up (before we brought it) to the council.”
The mayor didn’t say who he was referring to when he said outside commentators. He also didn’t say what issues those commentators brought up.
It was not known when the contract would be brought back for consideration.
The zoo is currently managed by the city, with former zoo employees being held on as contract workers. Those employees do not receive health insurance or other benefits afforded to salaried or hourly city staffers.
Ward Five Councilman Charles Tillman said the sooner the contract is brought forward the better, something the mayor agrees with.
Prior to bringing the draft contract to the council in December, the administration had been in talks with ZoOceanarium for nearly two years.
“I won’t say more, but the only person that is as eager as I am to get that done is you,” he said.
According to its LinkedIn site, ZoOceanarium is based in St. Louis, Mo. It previously helped develop and manage the Green Planet in Dubai, but is no longer associated with that project, according to AZA officials.
