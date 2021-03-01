Koscuisko shooting leaves one man dead, suspect in custody

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead after a shooting in Koscuisko Friday night, according to Breezy News.
Chief Herbert Dew says Tyreece Thomas, 20, was found dead on Peachtree Street after he was shot at least one time.
The newspaper reports that the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday night.
Thomas was pronounced dead Monday morning.
Demonta Magee, 21, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, but those charges have been increased to murder.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.