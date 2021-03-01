First Alert Forecast: turning cooler, wet early week

MONDAY: A cold front will slowly slip southward through the day – bringing scattered to numerous opportunities for rain and storms to start off the new work and school week. Temperatures will gradually slip through the day as the front moves south. Expect 60s early, 50s through the remainder of the day. Rain chances remain overnight with lows in the 40s and near 50. Rainfall amounts should total between ½” South, to nearly 2″ North.
TUESDAY: Clouds, rain showers will hang around the area through the day with temperatures hovering in the 40s to near 50 through the day. Rainy periods will gradually fade through Tuesday evening as the area of low pressure slowly moves farther east. An additional 1-2″ of rain can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will fade into Wednesday as high pressure begins to move back into the region through mid-late parts of the week as temperatures returns to near-to-above average levels in the 60s to near 70 Thursday. A few showers may return Friday – exiting in time for the weekend and start of next week and a slight cool down will keep highs in the lower to middle 60s into the weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
