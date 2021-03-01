Chickasaw court clerk indicted for embezzling $67K

CHICKASAW CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A former municipal court clerk for the City of Houston is arrested and indicted for embezzlement.
The auditor’s office says Kathy Smith embezzled $66,829.59 in cash and money orders meant to pay fines levied in Houston Municipal Court.
To conceal the embezzlement, investigators say she allegedly manipulated records in computer software used to track court-ordered fines.
Smith manipulated records to show payments made by “public works” although no fines were actually paid by public works from January 2013 to April 2018, investigators say.
“It’s been a busy month for the Office of the State Auditor, and I’m grateful for the diligent work of our investigators during that time,” said Auditor Shad White. “Every local government office needs to take a lesson from this case. Do not put one person in charge of too much.”
Smith surrendered to agents at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Her bond amount was set at $25,000.
