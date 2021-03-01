Big second half sees Ole Miss get past #17 Kentucky

With 1:03 left, Collins nailed a dagger corner three all alone to give the Rebels a 64-58 lead. Chasity Patterson drove the lane to cut the lead to four on the following possession. After a foul by Howard, Austin sunk two free throws to make it a 66-60 ball game with 42 seconds left. Scott also made two free throws to extend their lead to eight with 38 seconds on the clock. Howard immediately responded with an easy layup. Nesbitt followed that up going 1-for-2 at the charity stripe. But a Patterson three-pointer made it a four-point game again with 26 seconds left. Johnson continued to create separation with four consecutive free throws, giving Ole Miss a 73-67 lead with 13 seconds to go. The Rebels hung on the rest of the way, pulling off the upset yet again.