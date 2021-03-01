After multiple robberies, Jackson ministry claims city has a ‘Godless spirit of evil’ over it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson ministry says that a “Godless spirit of evil” lingers over the city after being robbed, they claim, on a monthly basis.
In a social media post on Sunday, Wingard Home, which houses those who have found themselves temporarily displaced, asked for the public’s prayers for their ministry as well as for the Capital City in general.
“We have been robbed and violated on a monthly basis for about 8 months now...on a regular basis...sometimes weekly!” the post began.
They called the robberies both stressful and mentally disrupting and that some children who stay at the home are now not sleeping well due to their “always looking for the ‘bad guys.’”
They then claimed that on Saturday, a man entered the property “in broad daylight,” broke into the ministry shop, stole a weed eater, a chainsaw and a bag of medicine which had recently been purchased from Walgreens.
The person writing the post said that a group of men at Wingard Home were able to take the weed eater away from the thief, but that the thief then pulled a shank on them and ran off with the chainsaw and the medicine.
They then state that they are seeking God’s will in the situation and trying to figure out what to do to change things at the facility: “We simply cannot stay awake 24 hours a day to be vigilantes.”
The writer of the post then said that Jackson “has turned into a free for all” and that no one respects the police, the ministers, the children or the elderly.
“There is a Godless spirit of evil over this city and a lot of hate. We are trying to stand and stand strong, but the body is getting weak!”
WLBT has done several stories on the Wingard Home, including a 2015 profile which can be read HERE.
