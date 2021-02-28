65-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing on I-55

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of a motorcycle who crashed on I-55 Sunday afternoon has died. The crash happened around 3 p.m. near mile marker 109.
Officers with the Madison Police Department found the male driver of the motorcycle along with the bike in the center median. The driver appeared to be seriously injured and was transported to UMMC.
He has been identified as Mitchell C. Brown, 65, of Madison, Mississippi.
Officers do not yet know what caused the driver to lose control. The left northbound lane of I-55 was blocked for nearly two hours while the accident scene was cleared.
“The men and women of the Madison Police Department extend their condolences as well as their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Brown,” read a press release Monday afternoon.
The accident remains under investigation.
