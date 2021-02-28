USM pockets another 1-run victory over UConn, 7-6

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Christopher Sargent drive in five runs with a pair of home runs and, for a second consecutive day, reliever Garrett Ramsey slammed the door shut as the University of Southern Mississippi edged the University of Connecticut 7-6 Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.
USM clinched the three-game series with its second consecutive, one-run victory.
Trailing 3-0, Sargent’s first career home run as a Golden Eagle came with two outs in the bottom of the third inning and tied the game.
USM (4-2) grabbed a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning on Michael Wein’s double and an UConn error, and Sargent’s two-run blast in the seventh provided what proved to be the winning run after the Huskies (1-4) rallied in the eighth inning.
A single, hit batsman and walk loaded the bases with one out and Pat Winkel’s single cut USM’s lead to 7-5.
After a walk reloaded the bases, Ramsey was summoned from the bullpen.
Ramsey had earned his first save as a Golden Eagle Friday night by striking out the side in the ninth inning to preserve a 6-5 USM win.
Saturday, he got a grounder to first base that scored a run to cut USM’s lead to one run, and then struck out UConn third baseman David Langer, who already had three hits in the game.
In the ninth inning, Ramsey sandwiched a ground out around two strikeouts to pick up his second save in as many games.
In the series, Ramsey has faced eight batters. The result: two groundouts and six strikeouts.
For a second consecutive game, UConn did plenty right and still came up short.
The Huskies cranked out 14 hits, including nine in the first three innings. But UConn led only 3-0 after that opening barrage, and would manage just five hits in the final six innings.
The Huskies would strand 12 baserunners over the game’s nine innings.
USM got eight hits, with seven going for extra bases, including five doubles: two by Charlie Fischer and one apiece from Wein, Will McGillis and Dustin Dickerson.
USM reliever Aubrey Gillentine (1-0) picked up the win, allowing only one hit over three shutout innings
UConn starter Joe Simeone (0-1) took the loss, charged with five runs (four earned) on four hits over 3 1/3 innings. He walked two, struck out four.
The teams will play the final game of the three-game set at 11 a.m. Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.
