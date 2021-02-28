Teen arrested days after stolen police car, manhunt in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old is back in custody days after a police chase.
The manhunt was launched Thursday after Pearl police said the teen, who was handcuffed in the back of a cruiser, managed to get into the front of the vehicle and drive off.
The suspect drove to the East Metro Parkway area where he wrecked the vehicle, got out, and ran into a wooded area nearby.
After hours of searching, the manhunt was called off.
Sunday, with the help of U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Brandon Police Department, the suspect was captured.
The 17-year-old is being held at Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center.
