Ole Miss falls to Vanderbilt, tournament hopes in trouble

Vanderbilt had over half of their points come from the bench, including Harvey, who had 10 points to lead Vanderbilt. Buffen tied the game at 36 coming out of the locker room with a corner three, Ole Miss’ first of the afternoon. Rodriguez followed that up with a triple of his own to take his team’s first lead of the second half. Ole Miss proceeded to go scoreless for over two minutes as they trailed 41-39 with 15:04 left in the half. The Commodores built a 48-41 lead before Joiner and Shuler willed Ole Miss back to a deadlock with a 7-0 run, tying the game at 48-48 with 11:49 left to play.