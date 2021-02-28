Offense reigns as JSU women take down MVSU

ITTA BENA, Miss. - The Jackson State Lady Tigers won their 10th game in a row Saturday night, defeating Mississippi Valley State by a final score of 74-48 in SWAC play.
Dayzsha Rogan led JSU with 24 points scored on the night with four three-pointers made on the night. The Lady Tigers outscored MVSU 19-12 in the first quarter and 20-7 in the second quarter to take a 39-19 lead into the break. Jackson State then combined for 35 points compared to MVSU’s 19 points, to ultimately hand MVSU a 74-48 loss in SWAC play.
Keshuna Luckett finished with 12 points and 3-of-4 shooting from the field, including four rebounds and three assists. Ameshya Williams finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, shooting 6-of-8 from the field. Jackson State finished 30-for-53 from the field with eight three-pointers made on the night.
JSU improved to 12-5 overall and 11-1 in SWAC play. The Blue and White return to the court on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off time with Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
