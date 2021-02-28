Offense reigns as JSU women take down MVSU

Dayzsha Rogan led JSU with 24 points scored on the night with four three-pointers made on the night. The Lady Tigers outscored MVSU 19-12 in the first quarter and 20-7 in the second quarter to take a 39-19 lead into the break. Jackson State then combined for 35 points compared to MVSU’s 19 points, to ultimately hand MVSU a 74-48 loss in SWAC play.