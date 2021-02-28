Motorcycle wreck sends man to hospital with serious injuries

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of a motorcycle was taken to the hospital Sunday after losing control and crashing.
The crash happened after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on I-55 near mile marker 109.
Officers with the Madison Police Department found the male driver of the motorcycle along with the bike in the center median. The driver appeared to be seriously injured and was transported to UMMC.
Officers do not yet know what caused the driver to lose control.
The left northbound lane of I-55 was blocked for nearly two hours while the accident scene was cleared.
The accident remains under investigation.
