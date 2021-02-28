JSU still unbeaten in SWAC after win over Valley

ITTA BENA, Miss. - The Jackson State Tigers completed the season sweep of Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, defeating MVSU by a final of 68-54 in SWAC play.
Both teams battled it out in a close first half with JSU holding a six-point edge in to the break 26-20. The Tigers led 30-25 with three minutes into the second half, before going on an 18-2 run to jump out to a 48-27 advantage with 12-minutes left in the game.
The Tigers went on to hand MVSU the loss, defeating the Delta Devils by a final score of 68-54. The win was Jackson State’s eighth in a row, as the Tigers improved to 8-5 overall and 8-0 in SWAC play. Three Tigers finished with 15+ points on the night with Tristan Jarrett leading the way with 17 points.
The Tigers shot 5-of-11 from the field with two three pointers made in the contest. Jonas James and Jayveous McKinnis finished with 16-points each with McKinnis pacing the Tigers defensively with 10 rebounds. James tallied a total of nine rebounds in the game and a team best four assists.
Jackson State returns to the court on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off time with Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
