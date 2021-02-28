Jackson Public Works Director gives update on ongoing water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is providing an update on the ongoing water crisis following a lengthy winter storm.
City of Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams will bring the latest information in regards to outages and recovery efforts being made at 3 p.m.
The entire city has been under a Boil Water Alert for going on two weeks and many across the city have had no working water for that length of time, as well.
The city has made efforts to deliver water to those in need. Sites have been set up across the city for residents to pick up free water.
Governor Tate Reeves has activated the National Guard to help speed up the recovery efforts for the city’s water system.
As this crisis continues, it sheds another light on the city’s aging infrastructure.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said recently that it would literally cost more than a billion dollars to replace the entire water system.
He has been vocal about criticism to the city’s response to the crisis saying that what caused the outages and warnings was not incompetence but “an act of God.”
