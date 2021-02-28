Hancock’s grand slam evens series for MSU

Second-year freshman Landon Sims again came up big in relief for MSU. He entered the game with a runner on first and one out in the third inning and struck out the two batters to end the frame. He went on to strike out 10 batters in 3 2/3 innings of work for his second straight outing with double-digit strikeouts. His consecutive games with double-digit Ks marks the first time for a Bulldog pitcher since Ethan Small in 2019 (vs. Vanderbilt, 5/23 - 11; Central Michigan, 6/1 - 10).