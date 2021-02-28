First Alert Forecast: showers and thunderstorms likely overnight, rainy periods likely on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Scattered and isolated showers are pushing northeastward across the area this evening. Expect heavy downpours at times. Better chances for showers and storms are likely later tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Showers are expected to move in later tonight from the north as a cold front sinks southward across the region. A few gusty storms are possible for areas north of I-20. The overall risk for severe storms is low (1/5), but is possible mainly for damaging winds. The tornado risk is very low and slim, but a spin up cannot be ruled out. Areas of flash flooding/flooded roadways is possible for the Lower Delta where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until tomorrow at noon. Temperatures will drop to the lower 60′s overnight and into tomorrow morning.