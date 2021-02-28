First Alert Forecast: showers and storms expected to push in later tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s breezy, mild, and quiet out on this Sunday morning. Our spring-like conditions that we have seen over the past few days now will continue into this afternoon with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under mainly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers/thunderstorms are possible into the early evening hours, but widespread rain chances will increase late today. A cold front will drop southward later tonight and into tomorrow morning bringing scattered showers and storms to central MS, especially for those near and north of I-20 where localized flooding could be possible. the chance for a strong to severe storm is possible, but the risk is low for areas north of I-20 for damaging winds.