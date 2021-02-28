First Alert Forecast: showers and storms expected to push in later tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s breezy, mild, and quiet out on this Sunday morning. Our spring-like conditions that we have seen over the past few days now will continue into this afternoon with highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s under mainly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers/thunderstorms are possible into the early evening hours, but widespread rain chances will increase late today. A cold front will drop southward later tonight and into tomorrow morning bringing scattered showers and storms to central MS, especially for those near and north of I-20 where localized flooding could be possible. the chance for a strong to severe storm is possible, but the risk is low for areas north of I-20 for damaging winds.
Rainy periods will continue for much of Monday and into Tuesday before the system pulls away late Tuesday and possibly drying out on Wednesday. Temperatures into Monday will be cooler in the lower 60′s.with the front sinking in. We might even see 50′s by Tuesday.
The remainder of the work week will be more seasonal in the 60′s. Another round of showers is possible towards the end o
