Vicksburg PD: 16-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in the back, legs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been hospitalized after being shot in Vicksburg.
According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Court Street.
There they found a 16-year-old male who had taken multiple shots in the back and in the legs.
Those that witnessed the incident told police that the suspected shooter left the scene in a small, red hatchback - possibly a Toyota Corolla.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Merit Health River Region for treatment. Authorities are currently on the scene and call this an active investigation.
Updates on this case will be provided as they become available.
