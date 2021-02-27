Va. police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was killed after a shooting on Friday afternoon in Stanley.
Around 3:15 p.m., investigators said Winum was fatally shot outside a home along the 600 block of Judy Lane in Stanley.
According to Virginia State Police, Winum initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, but before he could get out of his patrol vehicle, the driver got out of his vehicle and opened fire.
The shooter, Dakota G. Richards, 29, of Stanley, Va., fled into the nearby woods on foot.
Law enforcement later located Richards hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. Police said Richards made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies. Richards died from his injuries.
“Since joining our department in 2016, [Winum] proudly served and protected the Stanley community. I know the Stanley and Page County community are keeping Nick and his family in their prayers during this most difficult and tragic time,” Stanley Police Chief Ryan Dean said in a statement late Friday night.
The Page County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday night: “We have no words. Please pray for the family of our fallen brother, the Stanley Police Department, and our law enforcement family.”
This is a developing situation, we will update this article as details become available.