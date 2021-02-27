Mistakes cost Bulldogs against Tulane

STARKVILLE, Miss. - An early lead for the No. 5 Mississippi State baseball program eventually ended in a 7-3 loss to Tulane in the series opener on Friday (Feb. 26) at Dudy Noble Field.
Mississippi State (3-2) scratched across single runs in the first, sixth and ninth, while Tulane (3-2) scored three runs in the third and sixth and added an insurance run in the ninth. Three of MSU’s six hits went for extra bases, while Tulane’s Collin Burns hit a home run.
Junior Tanner Allen led State with a 2-for-4 night at the plate, which included a first-inning RBI and a run scored. Classmate Josh Hatcher extended his reached base streak to 12 games dating back to 2020 with a sixth-inning RBI double. Graduate student Scotty Dubrule and junior Rowdey Jordan each doubled in the game, with Jordan scoring the first run of the game.
On the mound, third-year freshman Christian MacLeod (0-1) tossed four innings in the start and allowed three runs – all unearned – on three hits. He fanned six and walked two in the first loss of his career. Tulane’s Braden Olthoff (1-0) allowed two runs on six hits in eight innings of work. He struck out six batters and walked only one to earn the victory.
