JPD: Two men wanted in deadly shooting on Jayne Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators are searching for two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting in the City of Jackson, Saturday.
Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 12:30 this afternoon in the 3200 block of Jayne Ave.
Trevon Bailey was shot while sitting inside of a Nissan Altima and died at the scene.
Investigators are searching for the two men in the photos below.
They could be riding in a silver sedan.
If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-354-TIPS (8477).
