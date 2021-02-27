JPD: Two men wanted in deadly shooting on Jayne Ave.

Shooting investigation on Jayne Avenue. (Source: Shameka Miller)
February 27, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators are searching for two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting in the City of Jackson, Saturday.

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 12:30 this afternoon in the 3200 block of Jayne Ave.

Trevon Bailey was shot while sitting inside of a Nissan Altima and died at the scene.

Investigators are searching for the two men in the photos below.

Two men wanted in connection to shooting.
Two men wanted in connection to shooting. (Source: Jackson Police Department)

They could be riding in a silver sedan.

If you recognize these individuals or this vehicle contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-354-TIPS (8477).

Investigators searching for silver car, wanted in connection to shooting.
Investigators searching for silver car, wanted in connection to shooting. (Source: Jackson Police Department)

