First Alert Forecast: well above average temperatures expected over the weekend, turning cooler by next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures across central MS are sitting in the 60′s under partly cloudy skies. Most of the area is dry, but a few of us are seeing a few spotty showers/sprinkles outside this morning. Today, there will be the chance for a few isolated showers throughout the day. It will feel quite warm again, maybe even humid, with highs in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s.
Temperatures will continue to be well above average into Sunday with highs returning to the 80′s. A few isolated showers are possible during the day tomorrow, but better chances for rain are likely into the evening/overnight hours. A cold front will sink southward across the area tomorrow allowing showers and potentially storms to spread across the area tomorrow night and into Monday.
This front will allow temperatures to be cooler and more seasonal into next week with highs returning to the 60′s and lows in the 40′s. Showers are expected into Tuesday before quieter conditions could return by the middle of the work week. A few inches of rainfall could be accumulated over the next several days which could lead to minor flash flooding, especially in our northern/northwestern counties.
