First Alert Forecast: mainly quiet for tonight, better chances for showers & storms Sunday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today has overall been a warm and dry day. We have seen a few isolated showers throughout the day, but most spots have remained dry. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the middle to upper 60′s across central and SW MS under mainly cloudy skies. An isolated shower could develop overnight, but we will remain mostly dry.
Another warm day is expected for Sunday. Temperatures will likely climb to the upper 70′s to lower 80′s into the afternoon hours. A spotty shower is possible tomorrow morning and into the afternoon, but better chances for showers and storms will return into the evening/overnight period. A cold front will sink southward tomorrow and is expected to bring widespread scattered showers and possibly storms to the area Sunday night and into Monday, especially for areas near and north of I-20. We will watch out for the potential for localized flash flooding on Sunday night and Monday. Shower activity will likely continue into Tuesday as well. High temperatures will drop to the 60′s by Monday and possibly the 50′s by Tuesday.
The rain looks to exit the area by Wednesday as the system pulls away from the region. Showers could return by the end of the work week on Friday with another disturbance moving in.
