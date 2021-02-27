First Alert Forecast: mainly quiet for tonight, better chances for showers & storms Sunday night

Another warm day is expected for Sunday. Temperatures will likely climb to the upper 70′s to lower 80′s into the afternoon hours. A spotty shower is possible tomorrow morning and into the afternoon, but better chances for showers and storms will return into the evening/overnight period. A cold front will sink southward tomorrow and is expected to bring widespread scattered showers and possibly storms to the area Sunday night and into Monday, especially for areas near and north of I-20. We will watch out for the potential for localized flash flooding on Sunday night and Monday. Shower activity will likely continue into Tuesday as well. High temperatures will drop to the 60′s by Monday and possibly the 50′s by Tuesday.