Disqualified candidates question legitimacy of Canton’s Democratic executive committee

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Absentee voting in municipal elections across the Magnolia State is expected to begin Monday.
However, that won’t happen in the City of Canton because the Democratic primary ballot has yet to be finalized.
Five candidates have been disqualified by the Canton Municipal Democratic Executive Committee to run in the city’s 2021 Democratic primary and three of those candidates are challenging that decision in Madison County Circuit Court.
Judge Lamar Pickard has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Thursday, March 4.
Until the matter is settled, the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s office will not be printing ballots.
Recently, Fred Esco, Monika Gilkey and Rodriquez Brown filed lawsuits appealing the committee’s decision to disqualify them and are seeking to have their names added back to the primary ballot.
A letter of qualifying candidates was sent to Wray on Feb. 11. It was signed by John Scanlan, who titles himself the chair of the “Legitimate Canton Municipal Democratic Election Commission.”
Esco and Brown were removed based on residency requirements. Gilkey was taken off for failing to appear/attest before the city clerk, according to a copy of a letter sent to Circuit Clerk Anita Wray.
Esco’s residency was previously challenged by the CDMEC in 2017. Esco voluntarily dismissed that case in June 2020.
He was seeking re-election as Ward 2 alderman, while Brown was seeking another term representing Ward 1. Meanwhile, Gilkey was seeking election to the Ward 6 position.
Without those candidates, the Democratic primaries in those races are unchallenged, with Colby M. Walker being the lone Ward 1 candidate, Renee Truss being the lone Ward 2 candidate and Cleotha Williams being the lone person seeking the Ward 6 seat.
Esco, Brown and Gilkey argue their constitutional rights were violated when they were disqualified without a hearing.
“Had the committee requested, or had it conducted the statutorily required hearing, Petitioner Esco could have provided additional irrefutable evidence of his residency,” his attorney writes.
Two other candidates, Mayor William Truly and his wife, Election Commissioner Natwassie Truly, also were disqualified on residency requirements.
Truly was seeking another term as Canton mayor, while Natwassie was seeking another term on the Democratic committee.
While their residency is being questioned, the two are raising concerns of their own, including the legitimacy of the Canton DMEC and the political bona fides of its chair, John Scanlan.
“The fact that he is a Republican and he voted for a Republican and is a Trump supporter is grounds for him not be on the Democratic committee,” Truly said as he and his wife stood outside the Madison County Courthouse. “My position is that Scanlan has no standing.”
The commission is chaired by John Scanlan. Scanlan, along with Marion Freeman, Kathryn Irving, Nancy James and Truly were elected to the board in 2017
Meanwhile, Truly argues that since Scanlan’s election, he never called a meeting and never met with committee members. And as a result, a temporary Democratic executive committee had to be formed.
“By law, the committee is supposed to submit information to the clerk that this is the chair and these are the officers,” he said. “Scanlan never did that and he showed up Feb. 5 saying he was the chair.”
Feb. 5 was the qualifying deadline for candidates seeking municipal office. The executive committee chair was supposed to pick up qualifying information that afternoon, so the commission could officially qualify candidates.
Natwassie backed up her husband’s claims and said that she and Freeman formed a second, temporary committee under state statute.
Scanlan and the executive committee are being represented by Ridgeland attorney John Scanlon.
Scanlon refuted Truly’s claims, saying that he has copies of minutes from executive committee meetings as well as a resolution from the Canton Board of Aldermen recognizing the committee as the legitimate body overseeing Democratic elections.
“The City of Canton adopted a resolution recognizing the real committee over the fake committee, which Truly is talking about, but he didn’t agree with the resolution,” he said. “My people, which include Natwassie Truly, are the duly elected or (appointed) members of the municipal committee.”
As far as Scanlan’s political affiliation, Scanlon said his client is likely not a Republican. “He thinks he’s a Republican infiltrating the party to mess up their elections,” he said, referring to Truly. “I don’t think that.”
Monday, supervisors tabled a request from the city until its March 1 meeting. “I don’t want us to get involved in something we can’t get out of,” District 3 Supervisor Gerald Steen said.
The court challenge also represents another legal wrinkle that has come to define elections in the city of roughly 12,000. In 2018, six people, including city officials were indicted on voter fraud.
Wray declined to comment.
