Continued progress in Jackson water pressure, but no timeline for restoration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams says he is encouraged by the progress in restoring water across Jackson.
Williams says the PSI is up to 87 pounds per square inch (PS) as of Friday, which is continued progress from the last week. Pressure at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant must stay at around 90 PSI to ensure that water is pushed out throughout the city’s distribution system.
Last week, it was down to as low as 37.
He says some areas are now getting water back as the pressure continues to rise, while there are still some areas with no water at all, such as areas that are at higher elevations.
He stressed that people conserve water if they can.
“We are still in a critical area right now ... this is not a time to get relaxed,” Williams said.
Williams says about 15 water breaks have been confirmed; there are also a few dozen that were called in but remain unverified.
He didn’t give a definitive timeline for when water will be completely restored.
“The water system loops in many areas of the city, and it just takes time to get the water pressure charged up in these areas,” he said.
