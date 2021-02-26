Report: Saints one of four teams Russell Wilson would consider trade to

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Seahawks quarterback has reportedly made it clear that he doesn’t want to be traded. However, if a trade is on the table, the Saints would be one of the four teams he would consider being dealt to, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter quoted Wilson’s agent, Marc Rodgers in his tweet. Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract. The question for the Saints would be compensation. This deal would likely have to include multiple first round draft picks and a star player on their roster.
The other teams Wilson would approve of would be the Cowboys, Raiders and Bears. The Saints are waiting on a decision from Drew Brees on his retirement. It’s widely expected that Brees will retire.
Saints head coach Sean Payton has made no secret of the fact that he wants Jameis Winston back next season, and the team also has Taysom Hill under contract. With both players competing for the starting job. However, Wilson would likely be considered an upgrade over both Winston and Hill.
